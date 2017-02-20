Ariel Miranda Will Open The Mariners Spring Training On The Mound
Spring ball is only three days away and we now know who will be on the mound for spring's opening day versus the San Diego Padres. It seems fitting that the Mariners hottest pitcher in the final month of last season will be on the hump for the M's first game in Arizona in about 72 hours.
