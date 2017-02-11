Angels' Matt Shoemaker feels good as he comes back from line drive to the head and brain surgery
Angels pitcher Matt Shoemaker, who continues his recovery and rehabilitation after getting hit in the head by a line drive last season, works out at Wayne State University in Detroit on Jan. 17. Angels pitcher Matt Shoemaker, who continues his recovery and rehabilitation after getting hit in the head by a line drive last season, works out at Wayne State University in Detroit on Jan. 17. Matt Shoemaker and his wife were raised near Detroit and they do not intend to move from the area any time soon, but spending baseball off-seasons in the cold presents problems. Most weekdays, the Angels right-hander makes the 35-minute drive from his suburban home to the campus of either Wayne State or Eastern Michigan, his alma mater.
