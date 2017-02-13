Altavilla looks to build on last yeara s success in bid to win bullpen job

It is a sign of the Mariners' improving bullpen that right-hander Dan Altavilla is no lock to make the opening day roster. Altavilla, 24, is a power pitcher with closer potential who created a stir after he gave up just one run over 12 1/3 innings in 15 appearances last season following a late August jump from Double-A Jackson to the big leagues.

