Nintendo's nine-month profits soar on Pokemon and Seattle Mariners sale
In the nine month period ended December 31, 2016, Nintendo earned 311.1 billion in revenue, down 27% from the same period a year ago. The company's profits showed the opposite trend, climbing 154% to hit 103 billion.
