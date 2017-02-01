Nathan Karns hoping to make solid first impression in Royals starting rotation
Kansas City Royals pitcher Nathan Karns gives a high-five to Nathan Leeker, center, from Belton, Mo., during the team's FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Kansas City Royals pitcher Nathan Karns gives a high-five to Nathan Leeker, center, from Belton, Mo., during the team's FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|1 hr
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Wed
|PenPharts
|2
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|Jan 30
|TooPharts
|2
|Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach
|Jan 30
|NewPharts
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Jan 11
|johnnyj
|1
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC