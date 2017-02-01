Mariners invite lefty Hagadone to MLB camp
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto continued adding to his club's pitching depth for Spring Training by signing lefty relief specialist Nick Hagadone on Tuesday to a Minor League deal with an invitation to Major League camp. The club is also expected to add right-handed reliever Jean Machi to a similar deal before pitchers and catchers report to Peoria, Ariz., on Feb. 14, though that contract hasn't been finalized yet, as Machi hasn't completed his physical exam.
