What Will The Mariners Get Out Of A Healthy Steve Cishek?
Mariners reliever Steve Cishek had quite the year. He ended it in pain after returning from the disabled list to finish the season without properly dealing with a torn labrum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoDo Mojo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix has rocky winter ball debut
|Fri
|johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners: Best Pitching Options for 2017
|Thu
|johnnyj
|1
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Jose Bautista And The Mariners Should Not Worko...
|Dec 17
|johnnyj
|1
|Mariners release Japan-bound Caminero
|Dec 17
|johnnyj
|1
|Should The Mariners Be So Willing To Let Nathan...
|Dec 16
|johnnyj
|1
|Inbox: Have M's gotten better this offseason?
|Dec 13
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC