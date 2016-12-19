What Does Mariners Interest In Pomeranz Mean For Seth Smith?
The Mariners are targeting the Boston Red Sox starter, Drew Pomeranz, as a potential addition to the club. The trade talks between these two franchises have been going on since the winter meetings, and have reportedly involved Seth Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoDo Mojo.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix has rocky winter ball debut
|Fri
|johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners: Best Pitching Options for 2017
|Thu
|johnnyj
|1
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Jose Bautista And The Mariners Should Not Worko...
|Dec 17
|johnnyj
|1
|Mariners release Japan-bound Caminero
|Dec 17
|johnnyj
|1
|Should The Mariners Be So Willing To Let Nathan...
|Dec 16
|johnnyj
|1
|Inbox: Have M's gotten better this offseason?
|Dec 13
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC