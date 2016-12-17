Should The Mariners Have Worked Something Out With Matt Wieters?
When the Mariners signed Carlos Ruiz as the team's backup to Mike Zunino, they were officially telling the former Baltimore Oriole and now free agent Matt Wieters that they were not interested in signing him. Was this the best decision for the M's and their future at the catcher's position? It would have been a complicated and strenuous process to finagle an affordable deal for Matt Wieters with his agent, and long time money-grubber, Scott Boras, but it could've happened.
