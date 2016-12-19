Seattle Mariners Reportedly Not Interested in Jose Bautista

The Seattle Mariners are reportedly content with using inexperienced players like Ben Gamel and Dan Vogelbach in the outfield and first base, rather than signing former All-Star Jose Bautista . Despite a splashy trade earlier this offseason to acquire hot-hitting shorstop Jean Segura , the Seattle Mariners seem poised to make a few more moves before the start of next season.

