Seattle Mariners: Best Pitching Options for 2017
There are 1 comment on the Call to the Pen story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Seattle Mariners: Best Pitching Options for 2017. In it, Call to the Pen reports that:
With one of the best offenses in baseball, the Seattle Mariners look posed to finally return to the postseason for the first time since 2001. Missing a few pitching pieces, the Mariners are looking to fill the voids.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
|
#1 Thursday
once again the 1st thing needed is a # 1 pitcher. We have a # 2 or 3 in Felix, but his record for a full season does not come up to a #1.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix has rocky winter ball debut
|Fri
|johnnyj
|1
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Jose Bautista And The Mariners Should Not Worko...
|Dec 17
|johnnyj
|1
|Mariners release Japan-bound Caminero
|Dec 17
|johnnyj
|1
|Should The Mariners Be So Willing To Let Nathan...
|Dec 16
|johnnyj
|1
|Inbox: Have M's gotten better this offseason?
|Dec 13
|johnnyj
|1
|Mariners betting a roster spot that D.J. Peters...
|Dec 7
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC