Mariners release Japan-bound Caminero

Right-handed reliever Arquimedes Caminero was granted his unconditional release by the Mariners on Friday so he can pursue an opportunity to play in Japan next season. The move opens a spot on Seattle's 40-man roster, which is now at 39. The 29-year-old was acquired by Seattle from Pittsburgh on Aug. 6 in a trade for Minor League pitchers Jake Brentz and Pedro Vasquez .

