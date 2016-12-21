Mariners release Japan-bound Caminero
There are 1 comment on the Seattle Mariners story from Friday Dec 16, titled Mariners release Japan-bound Caminero. In it, Seattle Mariners reports that:
Right-handed reliever Arquimedes Caminero was granted his unconditional release by the Mariners on Friday so he can pursue an opportunity to play in Japan next season. The move opens a spot on Seattle's 40-man roster, which is now at 39. The 29-year-old was acquired by Seattle from Pittsburgh on Aug. 6 in a trade for Minor League pitchers Jake Brentz and Pedro Vasquez .
#1 Saturday Dec 17
This guy can really throw the ball and seems like he throws a lot more strikes than balls, Just maybe they are making a mistake letting him get away?
