Mariners manager Scott Servais did a Reddit AMA. Here are the highlights
We're in the lull of the baseball offseason, at least for those not named Jerry Dipoto. The GM and winter meetings are in the rearview mirror.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix has rocky winter ball debut
|Fri
|johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners: Best Pitching Options for 2017
|Thu
|johnnyj
|1
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Jose Bautista And The Mariners Should Not Worko...
|Dec 17
|johnnyj
|1
|Mariners release Japan-bound Caminero
|Dec 17
|johnnyj
|1
|Should The Mariners Be So Willing To Let Nathan...
|Dec 16
|johnnyj
|1
|Inbox: Have M's gotten better this offseason?
|Dec 13
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC