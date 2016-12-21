Mariners announce 2017 Minor League coaches

The Mariners announced their full roster of Minor League coaches for 2017 on Monday, including former Major League infielder Dave Berg, who will be the new hitting coach for Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners have promoted former Tacoma hitting coach Scott Brosius to their Major League staff for the upcoming season, opening a spot for Berg, who was the manager for Double-A Jacksonville in the Marlins' organization last year.

