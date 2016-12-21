Mariners announce 2017 Minor League coaches
The Mariners announced their full roster of Minor League coaches for 2017 on Monday, including former Major League infielder Dave Berg, who will be the new hitting coach for Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners have promoted former Tacoma hitting coach Scott Brosius to their Major League staff for the upcoming season, opening a spot for Berg, who was the manager for Double-A Jacksonville in the Marlins' organization last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix has rocky winter ball debut
|Fri
|johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners: Best Pitching Options for 2017
|Thu
|johnnyj
|1
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Jose Bautista And The Mariners Should Not Worko...
|Dec 17
|johnnyj
|1
|Mariners release Japan-bound Caminero
|Dec 17
|johnnyj
|1
|Should The Mariners Be So Willing To Let Nathan...
|Dec 16
|johnnyj
|1
|Inbox: Have M's gotten better this offseason?
|Dec 13
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC