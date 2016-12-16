Jose Bautista And The Mariners Should...

Jose Bautista And The Mariners Should Not Workout A Deal

There are 1 comment on the SoDo Mojo story from Friday Dec 16, titled Jose Bautista And The Mariners Should Not Workout A Deal. In it, SoDo Mojo reports that:

The Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto is looking to improve his team this off-season to prepare for the 2017 season. If Dipoto wants to keep moving forward and not regress, he shouldn't spend even a single second thinking about adding Jose Bautista.

johnnyj

Salem, OR

#1 Saturday Dec 17
This is a fact, Who needs this guy????
