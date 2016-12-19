Boston Red Sox rumors: Mariners interested in Drew Pomeranz
The Seattle Mariners are reportedly interested in trading for Drew Pomeranz, but are the Boston Red Sox willing to deal the lefty? Could Drew Pomeranz be on the move after spending only a short stint in Boston? The Red Sox front office remains uncertain, but if they do decide to make him available there will certainly be interest in the talented lefty. Boston has a surplus of starting pitching, which could relegate Pomeranz to a bullpen role he's overqualified for following a season in which he was named to his first All-Star team.
