Aoki under the radar, but key to busy Astros offseason

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Houston Astros

Veteran outfielder Norichika Aoki was the Astros' first addition this offseason, when they plucked him off waivers from the Mariners shortly after the conclusion of the World Series. Within a couple of weeks, the Astros had traded for catcher Brian McCann and signed outfielders Josh Reddick and Carlos Beltran , making Aoki a largely forgotten commodity.

