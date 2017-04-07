SF Giants Minor Lines 7/4/17: Jose Fl...

SF Giants Minor Lines 7/4/17: Jose Flores is brilliant, strikes out 10

18 hrs ago

Hoping everybody had a wonderful 4th full of friends, food, and fireworks and took time to celebrate being a country since, as Mark Twain may or may not have once said, patriotism means supporting your country all the time and your government on the occasions that it deserves it. Anyway, to the fields: HIGHLIGHTS : Jose Flores allowed 1 hit in 7 innings and struck out 10; CJ Hinojosa had three hits including walk off; Manuel Geraldo and Jacob Gonzalez both went 4 for 4. So as long as we're shooting off fireworks and celebrating things, let's celebrate the tenacity of the baseball lifer.

