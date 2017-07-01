SF Giants Minor Lines 6/30/17: Heliot...

SF Giants Minor Lines 6/30/17: Heliot Ramos debuts with three XBH

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Sports Media 101

It was Debut Night on Friday, as the top of the Giants 2017 draft all took the field together. How'd things go? HIGHLIGHTS : Orlando Calixte had three hits with double, HR; Melvin Adon struck out 8 in 6 IP; Manuel Geraldo had four hits with triple, SB; Heliot Ramos hit triple and two doubles in his debut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,833 • Total comments across all topics: 282,181,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC