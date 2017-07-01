SF Giants Minor Lines 6/30/17: Heliot Ramos debuts with three XBH

It was Debut Night on Friday, as the top of the Giants 2017 draft all took the field together. How'd things go? HIGHLIGHTS : Orlando Calixte had three hits with double, HR; Melvin Adon struck out 8 in 6 IP; Manuel Geraldo had four hits with triple, SB; Heliot Ramos hit triple and two doubles in his debut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.