San Francisco Giants: Madison Bumgarner shelled in second rehab start

The San Francisco Giants have been without their ace since the middle of April, and it was announced yesterday that Madison Bumgarner could be set to return to the big league rotation right after the All-Star break, which just so happens to be next week. "It's a possibility, yeah" Bruce Bochy told Daniel Brown about his ace's chances of returning to the starting rotation on July 15, the second game of the second half.

