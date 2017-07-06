San Francisco Giants: Madison Bumgarner shelled in second rehab start
The San Francisco Giants have been without their ace since the middle of April, and it was announced yesterday that Madison Bumgarner could be set to return to the big league rotation right after the All-Star break, which just so happens to be next week. "It's a possibility, yeah" Bruce Bochy told Daniel Brown about his ace's chances of returning to the starting rotation on July 15, the second game of the second half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC