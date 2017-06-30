Prospect Arroyo fractures hand on HBP

8 hrs ago

Arroyo sustained the injury on Saturday in his first game back for Triple-A Sacramento after missing the second half of June with a bruised hand. Arroyo's current injury resulted from being hit on the hand by a pitch from Fresno's Dean Deetz in the fifth inning.

