Martinez homers as Tigers beat Giants 5-3
Fulmer pitched eight innings, Victor Martinez homered and Detroit snapped San Francisco's six-game win streak with a 5-3 victory over the Giants on Tuesday. Fulmer, who won the AL Rookie of the Year award last season, yielded a tying two-run homer to Brandon Crawford in the seventh, but Ausmus never considered pulling him.
