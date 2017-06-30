Indians' Colon, Giants' Gregorio get ...

Indians' Colon, Giants' Gregorio get season-long drug bans

Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

These 2017 file photos, show San Francisco Giants pitcher Joan Gregorio, left, and Cleveland Indians pitcher Joseph Colon. Gregorio and Colon and have been suspended for the rest of the season under Major League Baseball's drug program following positive tests for performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Chicago, IL

