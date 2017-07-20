Giants pregame: Enjoy trade rumors, but be very skeptical
JULY 2: Josh Donaldson #20 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after grounding out to end the first inning during MLB game action against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on July 2, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. less TORONTO, ON - JULY 2: Josh Donaldson #20 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after grounding out to end the first inning during MLB game action against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on July 2, 2017 in ... more DETROIT - Baseball's silly season has begun, the time when you will start reading the Giants are "connected to" and "interested in" certain teams and players "who make sense" ahead of the July 31 deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC