Giants' Hwang Jae-gyun stays hot

17 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

San Francisco Giants' new third baseman Hwang Jae-gyun continued his case for a starting role by hitting two singles in the Giants' 5-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. This was Hwang's first major league multi-hit game.

