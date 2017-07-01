Giants call up Chris Stratton, option Dan Slania
The 25-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut in the ninth inning of the Giants' 13-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, tossing a perfect inning and recording the final out of San Francisco's fourth straight victory. On Saturday morning, San Francisco recalled right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton from AAA Sacramento and optioned Slania, who was initially called up earlier this week from AA Richmond.
