Giants call up Chris Stratton, option Dan Slania

The 25-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut in the ninth inning of the Giants' 13-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, tossing a perfect inning and recording the final out of San Francisco's fourth straight victory. On Saturday morning, San Francisco recalled right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton from AAA Sacramento and optioned Slania, who was initially called up earlier this week from AA Richmond.

