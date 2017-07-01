Despite NL-worst ERA, Giants need to ...

Despite NL-worst ERA, Giants need to keep Matt Moore in rotation for full season

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KNBR-AM San Francisco

It's a harsh reality, but Moore's 6.04 earned run average is the highest among qualifying starters, and by far the worst mark in his seven-year Major League career. In the month of June, Moore's been hit harder than a pinata at a birthday party, as his fastballs looked like candy to opposing hitters who feasted on Moore's offerings to the tune of a .355 batting average over five starts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNBR-AM San Francisco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,631 • Total comments across all topics: 282,185,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC