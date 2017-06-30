Bumgarner moves closer to return with...

Bumgarner moves closer to return with Giants

13 hrs ago

San Francisco Giants' pitcher Madison Bumgarner acknowledges the cheers of the sold out crowd at Raley Field in West Sacramento as he walks off after finishing his rehabilitation start with the River Cats. Bumgarner threw 62 pitches in three and two-third innings, 41 for strikes.

