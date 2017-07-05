2014 World Series MVP still working his way back from dirt bike accident in April
Giants Manager Bruce Bochy on Wednesday sounded hopeful that the 2014 World Series MVP will be back shortly after the All-Star break. "It's a possibility, yeah," the manager said in Detroit, a few hours before the Giants played the Tigers at Comerica Park.
