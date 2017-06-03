York Revolution player headed to San Franciscoa

York Revs player picked up by San Francisco team Jarret Martin will pitch with the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, a news release states. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/06/03/york-revs-player-picked-up-san-francisco-team/368030001/ Jarret Martin's contract has been purchased by the San Francisco Giants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.