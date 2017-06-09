Wednesday June 21, Our World in Pictures

Charred Vehicle and Tools: A burnt vehicle and farming tools by the side of a road in Casal de Alge, outside the village of Figueiro dos Vinhos central Portugal, Monday. More than 2,000 firefighters in Portugal battled Monday to contain major wildfires in the central region of the country, where one blaze killed 62 people, while authorities came under mounting criticism for not doing more to prevent the tragedy.

