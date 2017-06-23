Weary Giants welcome back Gillaspie, place Nunez on disabled list
The Giants staggered in from their cross country night flight at 4:45 a.m., and the players got as much break as reasonably allowable Friday night prior to their series opener against the New York Mets at AT&T Park. Batting practice was canceled, and players did not have to report to the ballpark until 5:15 p.m. Even with those allowances, key regulars were not in the lineup.
