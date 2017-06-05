Washington Nationals' lineup for seri...

Washington Nationals' lineup for series finale with Oakland A's:...

Bryce Harper is free! Harper served his three-game suspension, sitting out of the finale of the Washington Nationals ' three-game set in San Francisco and each of the first two games in Oakland after his altercation with Giants ' reliever Hunter Strickland earlier in the week. "He has an idea, and it starts with an idea and an idea turns into a reality, and he uses the whole field, I think that's the key..." - Dusty Baker on Daniel Murphy Important as Harper is to the lineup, Baker talked after the series opener with the A's about the importance of the depth that the Nationals have available this season.

