UPS gunman who killed 3 had filed overtime grievances

Bodies lie under a yellow tarp as police investigate the scene where a UPS employee opened fire at one of the company's package delivery facilities in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, killing three co-workers and then himself. San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence and center fielder Denard Span observe a moment of silence for the shooting victims at a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., and at a San Francisco UPS facility, before a baseball game between the Giants and the Kansas City Royals in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

