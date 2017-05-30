Ty Blach tosses shutout, Giants rout Phillies 10-0

Ty Blach tossed his first career shutout and became the first pitcher in eight years to walk three times, Denard Span had five hits and the San Francisco Giants routed the skidding Philadelphia Phillies 10-0 on Friday night. Blach scattered seven hits, struck out four and didn't walk a batter to win his fourth consecutive start.

