Trio out of Serra enjoys memorable Day 3 of MLB Draft
Serra grad Orlando Razo was taken in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners. Serra grad Mickey McDonald was taken in the 18th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Oakland A's.
