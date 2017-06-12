Tapia's RBI single in ninth lifts Roc...

Tapia's RBI single in ninth lifts Rockies past Giants, 10-9

Raimel Tapia hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies recovered from blowing a late lead to beat the San Francisco Giants 10-9 on Thursday night. Nolan Arenado doubled three times and drove in four runs, while D.J. LeMahieu added four hits and an RBI for the Rockies.

