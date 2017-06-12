Tapia's RBI single in ninth lifts Rockies past Giants, 10-9

Raimel Tapia hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies recovered from blowing a late lead to beat the San Francisco Giants 10-9 on Thursday night. Nolan Arenado doubled three times and drove in four runs, while D.J. LeMahieu added four hits and an RBI for the Rockies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.