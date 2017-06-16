Susan's City Scene

LET'S GO FLY A KITE, UP TO THE HIGHEST HEIGHT: THE PRESIDIO KITE FESTIVAL SOARS IN SAN FRANCISCO ON JUNE 17. Let your imagination soar at the colorful, family-friendly Presidio Kite Festival, featuring all things kite. The free, all-day event features a free "build you own kite" booth, hands-on learning from kite experts, a kite art exhibition, giant kites, mega team flying, Taiko drummers and food trucks.

