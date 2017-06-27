Span gets RBI single in 14th, lifts G...

Span gets RBI single in 14th, lifts Giants over Rockies 4-3

17 hrs ago

Denard Span singled home Gorkys Hernandez with two outs in the 14th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants over the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Tuesday night. The Giants went cold after Kelby Tomlinson's tying single in the eighth inning before rallying to win off Chad Qualls .

