SF Giants Survive Scare, Salvage Split with Extra-Inning Getaway Win

The SF Giants were able to avoid losing another series, as they survived a massive scare to beat the Brewers 9-5 in 10 innings in the series finale in Milwaukee this afternoon. Like the previous three games in this series, the Brewers struck first, as Domingo Santana singled in Eric Sogard with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning.

