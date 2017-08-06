SF Giants Minor Lines 6/8/17: Reynold...

SF Giants Minor Lines 6/8/17: Reynolds and Quinn are dynamic duo

HIGHLIGHTS : Ryder Jones hit his 7th HR; Bryan Reynolds extended his hit streak to 16 games; Heath Quinn reached base 4x with HR. After taking the first game of their Highway 99 rivalry series, the RiverCats were waxed in the final three, losing by a cumulative score of 20-9.

