San Francisco Giants sign Lone Peak's...

San Francisco Giants sign Lone Peak's Seth Corry for a cool mil

12 hrs ago

The San Francisco Giants came to terms with pitcher Seth Corry for $1 million, according to a tweet by MLB columnist Jeff Passan. Source: Giants agree to terms with third rounder Seth Corry for $1 million.

Chicago, IL

