San Francisco Giants History: Steve Finley Joins 300-300 Club

The 300-300 club is a testament to a player's longevity with both power and speed. On this day in 2006, San Francisco Giants outfielder Steve Finley became the sixth member of that prestigious fraternity.

Chicago, IL

