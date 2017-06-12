San Francisco Giants: Final MLB Draft Day Preperation
The MLB Draft begins today with the first two rounds, so we'll take a final look at what the San Francisco Giants will do at picks 19 and 58. After not having a first round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, the San Francisco Giants will be licking their chops to make their first pick this year with the 19th overall selection. With the Giants having a bad year, this pick could tell a lot about the future of the team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Frisco Fastball.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC