San Francisco Giants: Final MLB Draft Day Preperation

The MLB Draft begins today with the first two rounds, so we'll take a final look at what the San Francisco Giants will do at picks 19 and 58. After not having a first round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, the San Francisco Giants will be licking their chops to make their first pick this year with the 19th overall selection. With the Giants having a bad year, this pick could tell a lot about the future of the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Frisco Fastball.