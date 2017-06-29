San Francisco Giants: Bryan Reynolds ...

San Francisco Giants: Bryan Reynolds to Play for US Team in All-Star Futures Game

Bryan Reynolds stock as a minor league prospect for the San Francisco Giants continues to rise as he was selected to play on the US team for the All-Star Futures Game. The game will be held at Marlins Park on Sunday, July 9 at 1 p.m. PCT as part of the All-Star week festivities.

