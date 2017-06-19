San Francisco gets a 'Game of Thrones' title sequence - CNET
Winter is coming to summer in San Francisco as the Giants Major League Baseball team dropped an impressive teaser for an upcoming "Game of Thrones" theme night at the ballpark . The pitch-perfect video, posted on Wednesday, delivers a San Francisco baseball version of the HBO show's iconic opening credit sequence.
