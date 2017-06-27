Samardzija on Crawford: a Hea s unbelievablea

The Giants put nine runs on the scoreboard on Monday night, but all Jeff Samardzija wanted to talk about what his defense. Even though the "Shark" came into his start against the Colorado Rockies with the third-lowest run support average in the Major Leagues this season, Samardzija was equally inspired by his team's defensive performance as he was by the Giants' lineup's offensive explosion.

