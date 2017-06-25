Rockies survive Giants' rally, win in...

Rockies survive Giants' rally, win in walk-off

17 hrs ago Read more: Colorado Rockies

Bailing out a beleaguered bullpen, rookie Raimel Tapia propelled the Rockies to a walk-off, 10-9 win over the Giants on Thursday to regain sole possession of first place in the National League West. With two on and one out, Tapia laced an 0-1 curveball into right off Hunter Strickland , and Mark Reynolds charged home from second to secure the win, beating a throw from Hunter Pence .

Chicago, IL

