Rangers trade struggling reliever Sam...

Rangers trade struggling reliever Sam Dyson to Giants

18 hrs ago

Struggling reliever Sam Dyson was traded to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, less than a week after he was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers. The Rangers announced the deal during their game against the New York Mets.

