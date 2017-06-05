Rangers trade struggling reliever Sam Dyson to Giants
Struggling reliever Sam Dyson was traded to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, less than a week after he was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers. The Rangers announced the deal during their game against the New York Mets.
