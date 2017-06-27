Postshow thread: Giants Outsiders
Grant Brisbee has a TV show now, and you'll never believe this, but it's about the San Francisco Giants. Bryan wrote about it here , and the Cliffs Notes about it are that Grant is co-hosting it with Therese Vinal - , it's on after the NBC Sports Bay Area postgame show, and it's simulcast on Facebook Live.
Start the conversation, or Read more at McCovey Chronicles.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC